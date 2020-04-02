BREAKING: 185 Nigerians die from Lassa fever

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Inspite of the ongoing lockdown in different states in Nigeria, the country has recorded atleast 185 deaths from Lassa fever in the last three months.

The deaths were recorded in 27 states with each of the states recording at least one confirmed case across the 126 Local Government Areas.

In the statistics released by National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the number of suspected cases has significantly increased compared to the report during the same time last year.

In a report published by NCDC on Thursday, it was revealed that during the last week of first quarter, 2020, there was a decrease in the number of reported cases from 28 to 19 cases.

more details later