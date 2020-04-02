Report on Interest

Abdulwaheed Usamah

Abdullahi Jamiu

Olawale
Health

BREAKING: 185 Nigerians die from Lassa fever

By Olawale
An ecologist extracts a sample of blood from a Mastomys Natalensis rodent in the village of Jormu in southeastern Sierra Leone February 8, 2011. Lassa fever, named after the Nigerian town where it was first identified in 1969, is among a U.S. list of "category A" diseases -- deemed to have the potential for major public health impact -- alongside anthrax and botulism. The disease is carried by the Mastomys Natalensis rodent, found across sub-Saharan Africa and often eaten as a source of protein. It infects an estimated 300,000-500,000 people each year, and kills about 5,000. Picture taken February 8, 2011. To match Reuters-Feature BIOTERROR-AFRICA/ REUTERS/Simon Akam (SIERRA LEONE - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY ANIMALS) - GM1E72F07HC01

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Inspite of the ongoing lockdown in different states in Nigeria, the country has recorded atleast 185 deaths from Lassa fever in the last three months.

The deaths were recorded in 27 states with each of the states recording at least one confirmed case across the 126 Local Government Areas.

In the statistics released by National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the number of suspected cases has significantly increased compared to the report during the same time last year.

In a report published by NCDC on Thursday, it was revealed that during the last week of  first quarter, 2020, there was a decrease in the number of reported cases from 28 to 19 cases.

more details later

