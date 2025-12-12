Igor, Maresca, win premier league awards for November

Brentford striker, Igor Thiago, has been announced as winner of the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month Award for November.

Thiago was selected for the prize ahead of other nominees: Bruno Fernandes, Declan Rice, Reece James, Harvey Barnes, Kevin Dewsbury Hall, Jeremy Doku and Morgan Gibbs-White, following a voting exercise.

The Brazilian, who became the first Brentford player to win the accolade, scored five goals in four league games played in the duration. His run began in the side’s 3-1 win over Newcastle at the Gtech Stadium when he converted a penalty before adding a second after pouncing on a loose ball in the final third of the pitch to smash in past opposition goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale.

He continued the streak with another goal from 12 yards in his side’s loss to Brighton and added a brace in Brentford’s 3-1 win over Burnley to take his goals tally to 11.

Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, won the award in manager’s category after steering the side to an unbeaten November.

The Italian tactician breezed past six other nominees, Mikael Arteta, Unai Emery, Pep Guardiola, Fabian Hurzeler, and Marco Silva, also after a vote exercise, following the team’s three wins in four games alongside the pulsating 1-1 home draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea won the three games with clean sheet, a 1-0, 3-0 and 2-0 victories over Tottenham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley respectively before the stalemate with London rivals, despite his team reduced to 10 men just few minutes to end the first half, following a straight red card shown to midfield maestro, Moises Caicedo.

The feat of 10 points and just one goal conceded were both the best of any team during November.