Brazilian returnee excretes 92 cocaine wraps before NDLEA officials

A Brazilian returnee and father of two, Okolie Nwabueze has excreted 92 wraps of Cocaine before officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja.

The suspect was said to have imported the illicit drugs, which he ingested and eventually excreted after days under observation in the Agency’s facility.

The 53-year-old trafficker who hails from Mmaku village, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State was said to have been arrested on Friday 2nd September upon his arrival on Qatar Airline flight enroute Brazil-Doha-Abuja.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi stated that the suspect claimed to have left Nigeria to Mozambique in 2004 and finally relocated to Brazil in 2017, where he obtained a residence permit before deciding to import the illicit substance for a $4,000 fee.

Babafemi disclosed that in a similar raid, a 42-year-old man, Aliyu Kwasare, was arrested at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, Kano, for attempting to export a consignment of new psychoactive substance, Akuskura, to Saudi Arabia.

According to him, Kwasare, who is an indigene of Kware LGA, Sokoto, who lives in Goron Dutse area of Kano, was arrested on Monday 5th Sept. during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airline flight to Riyadh.

The Spokesperson, through a statement released on Sunday in Abuja stated that at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos, no fewer than 1,099,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg were seized through inter-agency collaboration between NDLEA and the Nigerian Customs.

According to the statement: ‘The pharmaceutical opioids packed in 50 cartons weighing 2,058.90kg, were imported from Pakistan via Addis-Ababa on Ethiopian Airways. The consignment was concealed among other non-controlled pharmaceuticals.

“Also, a freight agent, Aliyu Abubakar was on Friday 9th Sept. arrested at the NAHCO export shed of the airport over attempt to export a consignment of cannabis concealed inside bottles of Caro white body lotion.”

On his part, the Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men of the NAIA, MMIA, DOGI, MAKIA, Kano, Kogi, Edo, Ondo and Gombe Commands for their resilience.

He further charged them and their compatriots in other commands to remain focussed and vigilant in their areas of responsibility.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

