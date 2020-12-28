Report on Interest
Brazil vice president adopts anti-malarial drugs for COVID-19 treatment

By News Desk, with agency report

By The Guild
FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao looks on during an inauguration ceremony of the new Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello (not pictured) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilian Vice President, Hamilton Mourao, has adopted the antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, as part of an unproven treatment after contracting the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, Mourao’s office said the vice president’s health is “good” and he is continuing to self-isolate at his official residence in Brasilia after testing positive for the virus on Sunday.

President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the severity of COVID-19 while advocating for hydroxychloroquine as a treatment despite a lack of scientific evidence. He took the antimalarial himself when he caught the virus in July.

Bolsonaro has come under fire for his handling of the pandemic in Brazil, which has confirmed nearly 7.5 million cases and lost more than 190,000 lives to COVID-19 — behind only the United States.

Asked by reporters on Saturday about rising criticism that Brazil’s vaccine rollout has been slow and poorly explained, Bolsonaro said: “Nobody pressures me for anything, I don’t give a damn about it.”

