Brazil suspends football president over sexual assault

Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) has suspended its president, Rogerio Caboclo, from his position in connection with sexual assault allegations levelled against him.

The suspension, said to be temporary, was effected on Sunday night following his initial 30 days suspension as announced by the CBF ethics commission.

While Caboclo was accused of sexual and moral assault by an employee of the confederation, the embattled CBF boss has denied all accusations, maintaining those spreading rumour were only bent on destroying his image.

“The CBF has received on Sunday afternoon the decision of the Brazilian football ethics commission temporarily suspending (for the initial period of 30 days) president Rogerio Caboclo from performing his functions,” CBF said in a statement.

Following the federation’s constitution, which states the oldest vice president takes the position, Antonio Carlos Nunes will act as president. Caboclo leaves his post amid tensions within the federation.

Brazilian team coach Tite and his players have shown dissatisfaction with the Copa America to be hosted in the country on short notice from Sunday onwards and reportedly are still considering whether to play it or not.

An official position is set to be announced after the World Cup qualifier against Paraguay on Tuesday.

Brazil, one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic, was chosen as host after Colombia was dropped due to political unrest and Argentina because of surging coronavirus infections.

It was gathered that Caboclo had promised the Brazilian federal government he would sack Tite from his coaching position after the Paraguay game.

More than 473,000 people have died in Brazil due to COVID-19, with 866 deaths recorded on Sunday.

