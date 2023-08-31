Brazil sacks female national football team coach over poor performance

The Brazilian football federation has terminated the appointment of its female national team coach, Pia Sundhage, in the wake of a disappointing performance at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Brazil terminated her appointment after its female team failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 1995, prompting the country’s soccer confederation to make a change.

The 63-year-old Swede had been under contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics after becoming the national team’s first foreign coach when she was hired in July 2019.

The football body yesterday disclosed that a replacement would be named in the coming days to prepare the team for next year’s Olympics qualifiers.

As gathered, the football body is considering a manager from the local league who currently manages Corinthians women’s team, Arthur Elias, who has won several national and continental club titles in recent years.

Sundhage previously led the United States women to two Olympic titles. Her Brazil team lost in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

