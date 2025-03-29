Brazil sacks coach after 4-1 defeat against Argentina

The Brazilian football federation has terminated the appointment of the senior male team coach, Dorival Junior, after losing 4-1 to arch-rivals, Argentina, during World Cup qualifying match.

Brazil’s decision to sack the manager was reached after the country sit fourth in the South American group, having lost five of 14 games, although are still well placed to qualify for the 2026 finals.

The 62-year-old, who has managed a host of Brazilian clubs, had been in charge of the national team since January 2024.

His first match was a 1-0 win at Wembley over England in a friendly last March – and he went on to win seven, draw six and lose three of his 16 games in charge.

But the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced his exit after they were well beaten by Argentina, who have already sealed their place at the World Cup.

“The board wishes him success in his continued career. From now on, the CBF will work to find a replacement,” a short statement read.