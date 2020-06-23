Brazil records 645 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Efforts by the Brazilian Government to flatten Coronavirus curve and reduce number of deaths has proven abortive as the country recorded 654 deaths within 24 hours.

The country also registered 21,432 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus within same period, an addition to the existing 1.1 million cases already recorded in the Brazil.

In a statement by the country’s ministry of health on yesterday, the country has recorded atleast 51,271 death since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil, the country worst hit by coronavirus after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than one million cases, rising political instability and a crippled economy.

The country confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus on February 26 and passed one million cases on Friday. Since first arriving in the country, the virus’ rapid spread has eroded support for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and raised fears of economic collapse after years of sluggish growth.