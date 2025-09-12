Brazil ex-president gets 27yrs jail term for attempting coup

Brazil ex-President, Jair Bolsonaro, has been sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison after a Supreme Court panel convicted him of attempting a coup.

Four of the five justices on the court’s panel voted to convict Bolsonaro on all five charges in the historic case brought before against the country’s former leader.

The conviction yesterday came when Justices Carmen Lucia and Cristiano Zanin voted to find Bolsonaro guilty of plotting a coup to remain in power after his 2022 election defeat.

Their votes created a 4-1 majority, joining their colleagues Alexandre de Moraes and Flavio Dino, who had voted for a conviction earlier in the week.

The single dissenting vote came from Justice Luiz Fux on Wednesday, who voted to acquit Bolsonaro of all charges.

Bolsonaro has been convicted of plotting a coup d’état, participating in an armed criminal organization, attempting to abolish Brazil’s democratic order by force, committing violent acts against state institutions, and damaging protected public property during an assault on government buildings by his supporters on Jan. 8, 2023.

According to the prosecution, the coup plot included a plan to assassinate President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes using explosives, weapons or poison.

Justice Carmen Lucia said the prosecution provided “conclusive evidence” that the group, led by Bolsonaro, had implemented a “progressive and systematic plan to attack democratic institutions.”

The 70-year-old former president, who is currently under house arrest, has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyers have announced that they will appeal the verdict to the full Supreme Court of 11 justices.

The verdict drew immediate reactions from the United States. When asked by reporters, US President Donald Trump expressed shock at the outcome.

“I thought he was a good president of Brazil, and it’s very surprising that this could happen.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the verdict “unfair” and said the United States would “respond accordingly to this witch hunt.”

The Trump administration previously imposed a 50% tariff on imported Brazilian goods after Trump had described his ally’s legal situation as a “witch hunt.” Bolsonaro’s son said the vote could lead to more US sanctions.