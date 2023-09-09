BOXING: When your best fight is the one you lost

Mike Tyson is doing a lot for himself now as he’s gradually building a legacy beyond being the youngest to become a heavyweight champion.

I was in form five when he beat one of the awkward fighters of the old era, Michael Spinks, in 91 seconds. There was no YouTube then. I saw the match on the backpage of the”Daily Sketch”.

Tyson fell all the big men, including Larry Holmes to avenge his idol, Muhammad Ali. Tyson said the knockout was his best shot ever because no one had ever knocked down Holmes and because it happened right there in front of Ali made the win so spectacular.

However, Tyson lost some of his biggest fights, making the boxing world to doubt his “GOAT” status. He lost to Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis.

To him, losing to these two Hall of Famers does not mean anything but the upset against Bouster Douglas in Tokyo on February 11,1990 that turned his life around and gave him the bitter lesson of how to become a human being.

Tyson sees Douglas victory as a turning point in his life. Not just as a boxer but a human being who has come to this world with nothing and having acquired so much will leave the world without nothing.

Ali is bigger than boxing because of his faith, his public interpretation of life and his impact on politics and environment. Ali’s words still reverberate and sound louder than his punches in the ring.

Tyson must have learnt a lot outside the ring for considering motivational talk, coaching and preaching as the next line on the path to his greatness.

He says, “My best fight is the one I lost because it makes me a better person.’ He was dialoguing with one of his mentees, Francis Ngannou who will be fighting WBC champion Tyson Fury in a few weeks.

Ironically both fighters idolise Tyson. Ngannou, a Cameroonian and a former UFC champion is undergoing training under Mike Tyson.

Only a few of the former heavyweight champions are doing well for themselves after active professional career but Tyson is making things happen now as a TV, Podcast, Radio presenter or motivational speaker or boxing coach.

He is fresh with a big lesson to us whether the world will still reckon with us after our years of good career with some losses and many victories.

By Kunle Awosiyan

