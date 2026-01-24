Bowen sets goal involvement record for West Ham

English forward, Jarod Bowen, has written his name in West Ham United folklore following his performance in the side’s 3-1 win over Sunderland in the Premier League.

Bowen became West Ham’s all-time highest goal involvement maker after scoring a goal and making up an assist to ignite the club’s win in the target to escape the drop in their current 18th place position in the league

The attacker earlier set up Crysencio Summerville for the games opener and then smashed from 12 yards following penalty decision by the referee to make it two-nill for the Hammers.

The 29-year-old went into the match level with ex-Hammers forward, Michail Antonio, for goal involvements at 101 (62 goals 39 assists), but quicky moved after just 14 minutes with his assist for Summerville.

Bowen edged further clear of Antonio by doubling West Ham’s lead to record 103 goal involvements (63 goals, 40 assists), more than any other player to have played for the East London club.

He has also scored and assisted in 11 different Premier League games for West Ham, which is the most of any player for the club, overtaking Paolo Di Canio, who managed it 10 times.

His impact helped West Ham record back-to-back victories after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 last week, taking them to 20 points, only two from Nottingham Forest in 17th position outside the relegation zone.

“The message before the game was just keep building on what we’ve been doing,” Bowen said after the game at the London Stadium on Saturday.

“I really care about goals and assists but, yeah, probably when I retire I’ll sit down and look at the milestones. For me the most important thing is the team and helping getting out of the situation that we’re in,” he continued.

“Winning any football game gives you confidence and doing that against QPR then going to Tottenham, we felt like we were in a good place.”