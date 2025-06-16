Bournemouth signs France defender for £11.4M from Rennes

A Premier League club, AFC Bournemouth, has completed the signing of French left full-back, Andrien Truffert, from a Ligue 1 team, Stade Rennes, for £11.4 million.

The defender, who was signed by the English club on a 5years contract, is to fortify its defence as it aspires to lift the league trophy ahead of next season’s kick-off.

Announcing the transfer on Monday, Bournemouth disclosed that the deal also involves a £3 million bonus alongside other add-ons, which were agreed as part of the transfer clause.

The 23-year-old, who made his debut for Rennes five years ago, expressed his delight following his move, terming it as a ”great opportunity” for him to keep progressing and to be part of the ambitious project of his new club.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to keep progressing and to be part of an ambitious project. I felt the club’s confidence in me from the first discussions, and I’m excited to get started.

“It’s a dream for any player to play in the Premier League. It’s one of the best and most competitive leagues in the world. I’m looking forward to testing myself at this level, facing top players every week, and helping the team achieve great things.”

The Cherries disclosed that the deal became necessary to get a replacement for Milos Kerkez, who was strongly linked to the current Premier League champions, Liverpool.

Bournemouth President of Football Operations, Tiago Pinto, described the defender as a right candidate to replace the outgoing player.

He said: “Adrien is a player we’ve admired for some time, and he brings significant experience to the squad despite still being just 23 years of age