Bournemouth sacks manager over poor performance

The management of English football club, Bournemouth, has sacked it’s head coach, Gary O’Neil, despite keeping the club in the Premier League last season.

O’Neil took over as interim head coach following the sacking of Scott Parker in August and was given an 18-month deal in November.

He picked up 36 points during his time in charge and guided the club to a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League, with many believing he was a Manager of the Year candidate.

Explaining the decision on Monday, Bournemouth owner, Bill Foley, said that there was need for a change, in order to put the club where they truly desired to be next year.

Foley said: “We have identified a number of significant targets in the transfer market” and “this change in direction will provide us with the best platform from which to build.

“Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club. I would like to place on record my thanks to Gary and wish him all the best for the future.”

Foley also added “a new head coach will be announced shortly to fortify and prepare the team ahead of next season Premier League.

