Botswana president isolates after testing covid-19 positive

Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi has been placed under mandatory self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Masisi would remain under the self-isolation measures until he recovers before he can continue with his presidential duties as his Vice would assume his role temporarily til further notice.

As announced by acting permanent secretary for Government Communications, John-Thomas Dipowe, through a statement released on Monday, he assured that the president does not have any symptoms and would be placed under good medical monitoring to ensure that he recovers well.

“The president does not have any symptoms and will continue to receive close medical monitoring by his medical doctors. The vice President, Slumber Tsogwane would assume the president’s responsibilities until further notice while Masisi is in isolation.” he said.

As gathered, new coronavirus infections have risen sharply in the diamond-rich Southern African country since the detection of the Omicron variant late last year, to an average of 2,500 every three days from under 300 over the same period before Omicron.

Health officials say hospitalisations have not spiked, however, Botswana has managed to fully vaccinate 71% of its eligible population of around 1.3 million people.

Health officials reportedly said on Dec. 29 that Botswana would start to administer booster doses while the age limit for vaccination was reduced to 12 years from 18 years.

