Botswana declares public holiday after winning gold in world athletics

The Botswana government has declared a public holiday to celebrate the county’s 4×400 metres gold medal win at the World Athletic Championship in Tokyo.

President Duma Boko, in an online message, lauded the feat, the first to be recorded in Africa and announced Monday 29, September, as holiday to celebrate the success achieved by the south African country.

Boko stated that the date is fitting as it comes a day ahead of Botswana’s independence day as well as identifying that the performance to its rising stature on the global stage.

”The moment is electric,” said the president on Monday while attending the United Nations General Assembly.

”I’ll be sure to tell everyone, Botswana’s natural diamonds are not just in the ground, they are our World Champions athletes.”

Incredibly, the country finished won two gold, one silver and a bronze medal to fifth best in the championship medal rankings behind the United States of America, Kenya, the Netherlands and Canada.