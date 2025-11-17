Bosnia school cleaner bags 42-year jail sentence for murder

A high school cleaner, Mehemed Vukalic, has been convicted and jailed for murder of three senior employees at his workplace in a Bosnia

Vukalic was said to have shot the school principal, secretary and English teacher and sentenced to 42-years in prison during a proceeding at the country’s regional court.

The trial prosecutors informed that the lawbreaker, having committed the offence, attempted to shoot himself but was survived with serious injuries.

During the trial on Monday at the court in Sanki Most, the sexagenarian faced charges of triple murder and illegal possession of a Kalashnikov rifle after which he pleaded guilty to the offences.

The court ruling is one of the heaviest handed out in a regional court, as maximum prison term in Bosnia has been stipulated for 42 years.