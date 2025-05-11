26.9 C
Lagos
Sunday, May 11, 2025
spot_img
National

Borno vigilante kills guest during coronation ceremony

0
5

A man was fatally shot during a turbaning ceremony in Gwoza, Borno State, on Saturday, when a locally made dane gun misfired.

Sources narrated that Yusuf Ahmadu, of Gwoza town, was handed the loaded firearm by Buba Hamman, a member of the local vigilante group, during the event. While handling the gun, Ahmadu accidentally misfired, striking 18-year-old Isa Ali in the chest.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to the Gwoza General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival by medical personnel.

Security personnel responded promptly to the scene, restoring normalcy and recovering the firearm. Both Ahmadu and Hamman were arrested.

The Borno Police Command has said that the motive behind the incident remains unclear as investigations continue.

Previous article
How NDLEA remove cocaine wraps from female drug peddler’s private part
Next article
One Katsina villager dies during military, bandits clash

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.