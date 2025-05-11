Borno vigilante kills guest during coronation ceremony

A man was fatally shot during a turbaning ceremony in Gwoza, Borno State, on Saturday, when a locally made dane gun misfired.

Sources narrated that Yusuf Ahmadu, of Gwoza town, was handed the loaded firearm by Buba Hamman, a member of the local vigilante group, during the event. While handling the gun, Ahmadu accidentally misfired, striking 18-year-old Isa Ali in the chest.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to the Gwoza General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival by medical personnel.

Security personnel responded promptly to the scene, restoring normalcy and recovering the firearm. Both Ahmadu and Hamman were arrested.

The Borno Police Command has said that the motive behind the incident remains unclear as investigations continue.