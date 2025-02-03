Borno Vice Principal, wife, three children die in fire disaster

The Vice Principal of Bayan Tasha Junior Secondary School in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, Aliyu Mohammed, along with his wife and three children, has died in a devastating house fire.

A resident, Kabiru Musa, claimed that an electrical spark in the living room may have triggered the fire, which quickly spread, cutting off all exits.

Neighbours recounted the family’s desperate attempts to escape as the fire rapidly engulfed their home yesterday.

“It was heartbreaking. We believe the fire started from an electrical fault in the living room, and although the family tried to escape, they were trapped by the flames and thick smoke.

“The burglar-proof bars on the windows also made it difficult for them to get out,” Musa said.

The Southern Borno Progressive Union expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as an immense loss to both the community and the education sector in Borno State.

“We mourn the tragic death of Aliyu Mohammed, his wife, and their children. His dedication to education and selfless service have left a lasting impact on our community. This is a painful loss for all of us,” the union stated.

The family was laid to rest on Monday in Biu per Islamic burial rites.