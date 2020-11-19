Borno to get university’s teaching hospital, medical college

The Borno State Government has disclosed that plans are being concluded to start medical courses especially medicine and that it has begun construction of a teaching hospital and a college of medical sciences in the state.

It explained that the need to start the award of degree in medicine and surgery as well as other medical courses aimed more produce healthcare providers in Borno State University necessitated the establishment of the facilities in the state.

The State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said that establishment of the teaching hospital would also aid in meeting health needs of residents who had been increasing and had overwhelmed health workers and facilities across the state.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony for the Borno State University Teaching Hospital and College of Medical Sciences at Njimtilo, near the university’s campus along Maiduguri-Damaturu road, Zulum said that the new hospital would serve the increasing population.

“In fulfillment of the criteria for the establishment of medical colleges, we are here to witness a foundation laying ceremony for the two important projects. We want to start medical courses especially medicine etc in the state university so that we can produce healthcare providers and undertake research as well. But aside academic purposes, we know that there is increasing population in Maiduguri and we have only one teaching hospital, and Maiduguri has population of over 3 million inhabitants. A new teaching hospital will serve the increasing population, and this is also in line with our development plan. Just five days ago we have launched our 25 year Development Plan, the state university teaching hospital and college of medical sciences are part of that plan we are implementing” Zulum said.

Chairman of a high powered committee for the establishment of the two facilities, Prof. Othman Kyari said that the project flagged off was the first phase.

“This is the first phase of this teaching hospital, in coming up with this, we looked for the best of the best of our existing teaching hospitals and other teaching hospitals outside the country. The requirements of all the regulatory bodies (medicine and surgery, dentists, radiologists, pharmacists etc) were put into consideration, we believe that by the time this complex is completed, I think it will probably be one of the best in the country,” Kyari said.