Borno residents jubilate after Army recapture towns from terrorists

Residents in parts of Borno State have begun celebrating after the Nigerian Army successfully recaptured several communities previously overrun by terrorists following sustained military operations.

The development has brought renewed hope to locals who fled their homes after repeated insurgent attacks, as soldiers intensified efforts to restore control and push back terrorists from affected settlements.

Army sources indicated that troops, working alongside members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), local vigilante groups, and hunters, carried out coordinated offensives that forced terrorists out of key locations previously seized during recent assaults.

One of the communities retaken during the operation was Ngoshe, a strategic town that had come under heavy attack by insurgents days earlier.

An army source disclosed that the town is now firmly under military control following a fierce confrontation with the terrorists who had occupied it.

The source further explained that troops regrouped after initially withdrawing upon detecting preparations for a large-scale counterattack by the insurgents.

“Troops repositioned strategically and launched another operation that overwhelmed the insurgents,” the source said.

“After a gun battle, the town was successfully secured and is now fully under military control.”

He added that the renewed push involved reinforcements from other formations and coordination with local security volunteers who provided intelligence and logistical support during the operation.

The Guild reports that the recapture follows a deadly assault by terrorists last week, which resulted in the deaths of several soldiers and civilians, while more than a hundred women and children were reportedly abducted.

Meanwhile, the renewed attacks in the region have prompted fresh national security consultations.

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, had earlier convened a meeting of service chiefs to review military strategies amid concerns over recent insurgent activities.

Speaking before the meeting moved into a closed session, Musa acknowledged military casualties but insisted that insurgents had also suffered significant losses.

“We have experienced some setbacks, but the terrorists have suffered heavier blows from our operations,” he said.

“Our focus now is to intensify pressure and ensure they can no longer threaten communities,” the Minister added.