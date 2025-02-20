Borno residents demand US agency eviction over link to terrorism

Residents of Borno, under the aegis of its elder’s forum, have demanded that the Federal Government evict the United State Agency for International Development (USAID) and other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)from its communities for allegedly aiding terrorism in the state.

Meanwhile, the residents appealed to that the apex government for a thorough investigation into the allegations raised by USAID and other NGOs across the country particularly in the North.

They stated this in response to allegations that the NGOs were responsible for funding terrorism in the state and northern states.

The forum’s secretary, Dr. Bulama Male, who spoke on behalf of the group, alleged that the act started over a decade before now and that an independent investigation would unearth the culprits behind the act.

“I raised concerns about the suspicious activities of NGOs in Borno as far back as 2014. I was summoned to Abuja and detained for questioning.

“It was only through the intervention of Borno elders that I was released,” Bulama revealed while speaking to reporters.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government has announced a 90-day suspension of all foreign aid as part of a comprehensive review of its global assistance programs.

Although NGOs have been instrumental in delivering humanitarian aid to insurgency-affected communities, some local leaders have accused them of having ulterior motives.