Borno records 953 deaths through Malaria in 4yrs

The Borno State Government has disclosed that the state recorded 953 deaths, out of the over one million residents that tasted positive to malaria between 2017 and 2020 in the state.

In Borno, persons confirmed with malaria in 2020 stood at 359,366 with 370 deaths, the figure for 2019 was 330,587 with 240 deaths, 2018 was 237,971 with 110 deaths and 2017 was 143 with 231 deaths.

The statistics were confirmed by the Acting Commissioner of Health, Prof. Isa Marte, on Sunday in Maiduguri, the state capital, 2021 during World Malaria Day, themed “Zero Malaria – Draw the Line Against Malaria”, while the slogan was, “Stand up and take action,” aimed at exploring and connecting the malaria scourge for elimination.

He said: “The 2020 World Malaria Report shows that Nigeria continues to account for 25 per cent of the estimated global malaria burden, with mortality associated with malaria standing at over 80 000.

“These figures show that there has been an upward trend in cases from 2017 to 2020. This may be due to improvement in the reporting system and training on HMIS version, 2019 data tools, to monitoring and evaluation at all levels, across the state in recent years.

“However, a downward trend in deaths can also be observed, which could be attributed to improvement in early diagnosis and prompt treatment of malaria cases across the state,” Marte added.

He noted that the state government, through the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), in collaboration with other partners, ensured that 70.4 per cent of households had mosquito nets.

Marte also said that the state had observed four rounds of uninterrupted Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC), largely due to the support of stakeholders like, NMEP and WHO, by which over two million children, between three months to five years, were reached every year.

“We have witnessed an uninterrupted supply of anti-malarial commodities, especially the supply of Long Lasting Insecticide-treated nets. These were given free to pregnant women during antenatal care, children under five during immunisation sessions, and to newly resettled communities across the state via the saving one million lives since 2017.

“The state government is finalising plans for a 10-year scale-up of all malaria interventions across the state, through soft credit support from the World Bank, effective this year, “he said.

Marte commended the support of partners like WHO, UNICEF, MSF, INTERSOS, Mentor Initiative, among others.

He urged the media to continue to mobilise members of the public to avail themselves of the services provided in the fight against malaria, for maximum impact.

that the World Malaria Day was established by the WHO, and is celebrated globally on April 25 every year, to create awareness on malaria and discuss ways of preventing the scourge.