Borno police boss resumes office, promises watertight security, others

The Commissioner of Police for Borno Command, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, has resumed to office, pledging to prioritize professionalism, community engagement, and anti-corruption in policing across the state.

Abdulmajid, who became the 43rd Commissioner of Police to head the Command, added that efforts would be made to ensure that residents could go about their lawful activities unhindered.

After assuming office at the Command headquarters in Maiduguri on Tuesday after taking over from CP Yusufu Lawal, who recently retired from active service, CP Abdulmajid stated that novel security strategies would be deployed to protect lives and property within the state.

The new police boss said: “I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all residents in Borno State.

“My leadership will be guided by the principles of professionalism, community-friendly policing, and zero tolerance for corruption, in alignment with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.”

The new CP is a native of Daura Local Government Area in Katsina State, CP Abdulmajid was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on August 16, 1996.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree in Geography from Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. With nearly three decades of service, CP Abdulmajid is described by the Command as a “highly motivated and purpose-driven law enforcement officer,” having served in several capacities across the country.

According to a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth, the new CP’s career spans postings in Plateau, Katsina, Kano, Borno, and Lagos, among others.

He has also held positions such as Unit Commander of 36 PMF in Kebbi State, Assistant Commissioner at the State CID in Nasarawa, and Commander of the Presidential Escort, 24 PMF, Abuja.

Before his new appointment, CP Abdulmajid served as Commissioner of Police (Admin), ICT, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Meanwhile, The Borno police command has urged residents of Borno State to cooperate with the new Commissioner in his efforts to enhance peace, public safety, and trust in law enforcement.

“The Command calls on the good people of Borno State to extend their full cooperation to the new Commissioner of Police,” ASP Daso stated.

CP Abdulmajid has attended various leadership and tactical courses, including the Junior and Intermediate Command Courses at the Police Staff College in Jos, and Mobile Police Training in Gwoza. He is married and blessed with children.