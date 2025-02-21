Borno police arrests three kidnappers after failed abduction

The Borno Police Command has arrested three kidnappers after a failed abduction attempt in Sabon Gari Lassa Local Government area of the state.

They were identified as Salisu Hussain, Buhari Hussaini, and Umar Bello, who were residents of Gajali Village in Askira Uba local government.

After the arrest, police recovered a locally made pistol from the suspects before taking them into custody for interrogation and investigating their potential involvement in other criminal activities.

The kidnappers stormed the victim, Mohammed Abubakar’s house yesterday and tried to kidnap him but fought back with a Cutlass to foil the abduction.

Upon seeing that the victim was resisting and fighting back, the kidnappers were said to have been forced to flee from the house yesterday.

After they fled, Mohammed was said to have alerted the police about the attack, prompting a joint operation by the police and local vigilantes.

The joint operatives tracked the suspects’ footprints to a nearby hideout, leading to the swift arrest of three individuals.

Meanwhile, the police has urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements which might help in apprehending other criminal elements in the community.