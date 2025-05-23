Borno police arrests teenage mother after dumping baby inside toilet

The Borno Police Command has apprehended a 15-year-old mother, Yafalmata, for prosecution after dumping her baby inside a pit toilet inside the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in the state.

The infant’s body was discovered and recovered hours after the teenage mother had dumped the baby inside the latrine, the development which sparked immediate concern with a distress call put through to the police.

When the police arrived at the IDP camp, a quick investigation ensued and the suspect who committed the act was identified as the 15-year-old, a resident of the camp.

Upon interrogation by the police, Yafalmata confessed that she dumped the baby in the camp’s toilet at around 6:00 AM yesterday which led to the death of the infant.

Meanwhile, following interrogation and her confession, the police revealed that she is now currently being held in the Station’s division in Chalamari axis of Monguno, Borno.

Also, medical professionals who visited the site captured photographic evidence and retrieved the infant’s body, which was then taken to the General Hospital in Monguno, where the child was confirmed dead on arrival, and the remains were handed over to the camp chairman for burial in line with Islamic funeral practices.