Borno police arrests over 2000 kidnap, robbery suspects in 2025

The Borno State Police Command has recorded significant achievements in its fight against crime, ending 2025 with the arrest of 2,610 suspects for various offences through sustained crime-prevention patrols, intelligence-led policing, prompt emergency responses, and effective inter-agency collaboration across the 27 local government areas of the state.

In addition to the arrests, the Command disclosed that 1,023 cases were successfully investigated, prosecuted, and convictions secured during the year under review.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nahum Daso, stated that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid, disclosed this while presenting the Command’s 2025 operational scorecard in Maiduguri, where he also outlined its strategic policing direction for 2026.

The spokesperson also revealed that the Command recorded notable recoveries, including eight assorted firearms, 54 rounds of ammunition, and 41 cutlasses and knives from criminal elements.

According to Daso, in line with public safety and counter-terrorism efforts, nine unexploded ordnances (UXOs) and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also recovered and safely neutralised.

The Command further disclosed that 18 kidnapped victims were successfully rescued through coordinated police operations, while 27 stolen vehicles and 187 mobile phones were recovered and are currently undergoing verification for return to their rightful owners.

It added that hard drugs and other illicit substances valued at ₦5,774,340 were seized, disrupting criminal drug distribution networks within the state.

Speaking on the success recorded in curbing criminal activities across the state last year, Abdulmajid attributed the achievements to proactive, intelligence-driven policing, including intensified visibility patrols, strategic deployments, targeted stop-and-search operations, and sustained community engagement aimed at deterring crime and boosting public confidence.

The Commissioner acknowledged the solid operational foundation in place before his assumption of office on June 8, 2025, when he became the 43rd Commissioner of Police in Borno State, noting that the achievements recorded were products of continuity, collective effort, resilience, and the professionalism of officers and men of the Command.

Looking ahead to 2026, Abdulmajid said the Command would prioritise intelligence-led policing as its core strategy while sustaining enhanced collaboration with sister security agencies, community stakeholders, and relevant partners.

He added that police patrols, visibility, and vigilance would be intensified across urban and rural areas, supported by improved surveillance mechanisms, alongside continuous training and retraining of officers to strengthen capacity in modern policing techniques and human rights compliance.

The Commissioner further assured residents of Borno State of the Command’s readiness to adapt to evolving security realities, urging continued public support through timely information sharing, cooperation, and law-abiding conduct, stressing that security remains a collective responsibility.

Reaffirming the vision and mission of the Nigeria Police Force under the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Abdulmajid emphasised professionalism, accountability, respect for human rights, and community-oriented policing as the guiding principles of the Command.

