Borno NYSC orientation camp reopens 13yrs after closure (PICTURES)

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp has reopened in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, barely 13 years after it was closed over Boko Haram attacks in the state.

It reopened yesterday with residents and traders expressing joy over the benefits that awaits the state through the Corp members deployment to the state.

The resumption of camp orientation activity signifies that peace has returned to the state as gallant troops of OPERATION HADIN KAI (OPHK) have continued to record successes in the ongoing Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism operations in the Northeastern states of Nigeria.

