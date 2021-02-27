Borno health workers, teachers get Zulum’s scholarships

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has offered scholarship to health workers and teachers in Dikwa local Government area of the state to study courses in medicine, sciences and technology in tertiary institutions of choice within and outside Nigeria.

He indicated that the scholarship offer was in line with his administration’s commitment to boost human resources that could be beneficial to the community and Borno in general.

Zulum said that the scholarships offer for health workers in the local government was to cover courses in medicine, pharmacy, nursing and midwifery among others.

Speaking yesterday while inspecting tour of healthcare facilities and educational institutions in Dikwa, the governor said that teachers with prerequisite training in education are to study sciences, english and mathematics, including highly professional courses that are obtained only outside the country.

Aside from the scholarship, the governor also announces that the government would be establishing teachers, LGA staffs verification complaint desk.

According to him, the desk is meant to entertain all issues of errors in the verification process earlier completed and report submitted to the governor.