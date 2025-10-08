Borno Govt., UNICEF empowers 1,033 insurgent victims

The Borno State Government, in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has rolled out a life-changing empowerment programme for 1,033 victims, mostly children whose lives were torn apart by years of insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast.

Focusing on equipping 567 boys and 466 girls with practical skills, the initiative is set to help them build sustainable livelihoods and reintegrate into society with dignity.

Moreover, the programme offers hands-on training in tailoring, carpentry, shoemaking, automobile repair, and information technology, among other trades.

Launched in several local government areas, including Maiduguri, Bama, Biu, Damboa, and Konduga, the project forms part of a broader recovery and reintegration effort for children affected by conflict.

UNICEF Country Representative, Wafaa Saeed, said the initiative was designed to give children hope beyond survival.

Speaking through the agency’s Child Protection Manager, Shah Khan, she noted that the programme aims to “restore dignity, rebuild confidence, and open the door to a meaningful future.”

Saeed added that the decade-long insurgency had deprived thousands of children of education, safety, and basic opportunities, leaving many traumatised and without direction.

“Conflict has not only destroyed communities but also the dreams of young people,” she said. “This training gives them a reason to believe again, a way to rebuild their lives with purpose.”

According to UNICEF, the empowerment package combines vocational and life skills training with psychosocial support and official certification, ensuring participants are prepared for long-term self-reliance.

Borno State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Abba Wakilbe, praised UNICEF and its UN partners, including UNDP, IOM, and UNODC, for their continued investment in the recovery of children affected by insurgency.

He said the initiative would help turn the tide for many former abductees and conflict victims who had endured unimaginable hardships.

“Some of these children were once in the hands of insurgents,” Wakilbe said. “Now, they are learning trades that will help them stand on their feet and contribute positively to their communities.”

He added that the programme symbolises a new chapter of hope and resilience for the state’s young generation.