Borno Govt. uncovers over 22,000 ghost teachers, council workers

No fewer than 22,556 ghost workers have been uncovered masquerading as teachers and workers in Local Government Areas of Borno State after two simultaneous verification exercises ordered by the state’s Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum.

The ghost workers were identified in separate reports presented to the governor by the committee on Local Government Staff Verification chaired by Senator Kaka Yale and another on primary school teachers chaired by Dr. Shettima Kullima.

Of the figures, 14,762 ghost workers were discovered in the local government pay system, while 7,794 ghost teachers were also identified in the basic education pay role.

According to the findings presented to the governor, a total figure of over N420m was saved as about N183.6m were recovered in bogus teachers’ salaries while another N237m was recovered from ghost LGA staff.

In one of the two report presentations, the Chairman, Primary School Teachers Verification Committee, Dr. Shettima Kullima, explained that the total number of primary school teachers in the 27 local government areas were 26,450 before the verification. He noted that 24,250 teachers took part in the exercise while about 2,204 did not appear before the committee.

The chairman further said that the total gross salary of the teachers before the verification was N693m while the figure had now reduced to N509m after 18,656 staffs were cleared for Biometric data capture, which led to the savings of N183m.

In the other presentation, Senator Kaka Yale, who chaired the Committee for Local Government Staff Verification, said that at the end of the exercise, the number of staff dropped from 71,568 to 56,806. Accordingly, salary wage dropped from N1.1b to N965m being the new salary wage for the 27 LGAs.

After receiving both reports, Zulum said that the verification exercise along with several other measures was taken to make the local government a veritable tool for grassroots transformation.

Zulum also said that the primary school teachers’ verification was aimed at improving the standards of education, noting that his administration would stop at nothing in prioritising primary education.

The governor also said that his administration would ensure the provision of teaching aids, motivation of teachers through provision of housing facilities, improve their welfare by rewarding hardworking and exceptional teachers.