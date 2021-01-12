Borno Govt. trains 800 teachers on advanced teaching techniques

As part of measures aimed at improving quality of education in Borno State, the state Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has flagged off the training of 800 teachers newly recruited by his administration

He explained that the training exercise had been considered to ensure teachers and education managers across the state are well equipped with 21st-century teaching techniques.

Zulum noted that the training organized by Borno State Teaching Service Board (TSB), in collaboration with Ilmu Ka’ande Education Consult LTD, was aimed at equipping the teachers on new techniques and classroom evaluations that would enhance pupils’ learning in the basic education sector.

“From now on, train the trainers’ exercises can also be organised from time to time, to prepare teachers on modern ways of teaching. In view of this, I hereby direct the Ministry of education and the to TSB liaise with provosts and management of colleges of education to fashion out teacher’s training exercises” Zulum said while Flagging off the training taking place at Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri on Tuesday.

The governor who enjoined the teachers to take their training seriously, also directed verification of teachers across public secondary schools before March 30th, with a view to identifying specific gaps.

Zulum commended officials of the Borno State Universal Basic Education Board, whom he tasked with verification of primary school teachers. He noted that their findings helped in identifying ghost teachers and save funds for government which he said, had been channeled into better use in the education sector.

On the welfare of teachers, Zulum directed the removal of all illegal occupants at the staff quarters, and premises of primary and secondary schools before the end of March. He however made an exception for retired teachers that are yet to receive their entitlements, who would also vacate after being paid.