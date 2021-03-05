Borno Govt. to reconstruct property destroyed by B’Haram

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has disclosed that the state government under his leadership would be reconstructing different property destroyed during the recent Boko Haram terrorists attack in Dikwa area of the state.

Aside from the promise to reconstruct the destroyed property, the governor also assured residents across the community of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to nip insecurity in the bud and restore normalcy in the state.

The governor spoke on Friday when he returned to Dikwa to meet citizens and assess destructions after Boko Haram terrorists attacked the township on Monday.

Part of the property destroyed by the insurgents includes the palace of the Shehu of Dikwa, Nigerian Army’s 81 DIV TF BN NASC 9 Headquarters, 22 Armored Brigade Headquarters, UN Humanitarian Hub, Primary Healthcare Centre, and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

According to him, the state’s Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement will rehabilitate all destroyed properties, including those belonging to the military.

Furthermore, he consoled families affected by the attack and charged all residents to cooperate with the security operatives by reporting suspicious movements at all times.

After joining residents for Friday congregational prayers, Zulum delivered President Muhammadu Buhari’s assurances to the people.

“I had a meeting with Mr. President on Tuesday, he has given me assurance that steps are being deployed to ensure your safety. I urge you to be patient and resilient, we are aware of the very difficult conditions you find yourselves, and we are in this together, we are not resting. We are doing whatever we can and insha’Allah, we will achieve our aim” Zulum said.