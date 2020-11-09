Borno Govt. to fast track retirees pension verification process

In a bid to fast track retirees pension verification process, the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has urged the committee to pace up with their assignment and ensure all retirees are covered within given duration, saying the delayed being experience was having negative effect on the retired civil servants.

He explained that the need to ensure that those who had dedicated their lives for public service were well catered for after their years of service necessitated the call and verification exercise from the onset.

The Governor noted that despite the state’s lean resources, his administration would stop at nothing in catering for the welfare of all civil servants, particularly the retirees.

Speaking when he appeared at the office of the Auditor-General for Local Government, venue of the ongoing pensioners’ verification exercise on Monday, Zulum charged the verification committee to adhere strictly to their terms of reference.