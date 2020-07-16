Borno Govt. to employ 1000 teachers, remodel 76 Primary Schools

As part of the strategies to boost standard of education in Borno State, the Government has disclosed that plans were already concluded to remodel at least 76 primary schools in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and employ over 1000 teachers.

Of the 76 schools shortlisted for the remodeling exercise, 13 schools would be rehabilitated in first phase of the initiative and they include Goni Damgari Primary School, Maimalari Barracks Primary School, and Mustapha Umar Elkanemi Integrated Qur’anic Model Primary School.

Announcing the plan yesterday, the state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, stated that the plan would be completed in another one year to avoid any vacuüm at the elementary learning stage and that the remodeling exercise would increase selected schools capacity

“The intention of this administration is to rehabilitate all the 76 existing Primary Schools in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and construct more classrooms where there were needs for it.

“We will furnish all classrooms, provide water facilities and ensure adequate qualified teachers. This will be our focus for the next one year.

“In the meantime, we will first rehabilitate all the existing structures, ensure to provide a very good perimeter fence, provide water facilities, and furnish all the classrooms so that our schools will be habitable.” the governor added.

Zulum noted that the expansion would be accompanied with employment of 1000 teachers to address manpower dearth that will arise after the remodeling exercise.

He, however, approved construction of a new Primary Healthcare Center in Goni Damgari, to increase residents access to healthcare service delivery in the state.

The governor also directed the Commissioner of Housing and Energy to immediately address power problems in Goni Damgari for immediate response.