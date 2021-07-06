Borno Govt. saves over N400m from teachers’ verification exercise

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has disclosed that his administration has saved over N400 million from the verification of teaching and non-teaching staffers of public primary schools across the state.

He added that through the exercise, the government has been able to block several loopholes and weed out all ghost workers under the government’s payroll across public schools in the state.

Aside from cutting expenses, the governor noted that his administration had renovated and constructed many schools and health centres in rural areas to improve education and primary healthcare delivery.

Speaking in Maiduguri on Tuesday while inaugurating the Need Assessment Team on Education and Health in the state, Zulum explained that the team was saddled with the responsibility of finding out what needed to be done to improve the quality of education and healthcare services in rural areas in the state.

The governor stated that the team would be working to know the number of qualified staff members and facilities needed in ensuring functional education and healthcare sectors in line with his government’s 10-point agenda and 25-year development plan.

He added that membership of the assessment team, comprising all members of the House of Assembly, local government chairmen, commissioners, permanent secretaries and primary healthcare coordinators, among others, would be divided into three groups to handle the three senatorial districts.

Zulum said that the team was expected to visit schools and health centers in each local government area to ascertain the number of staffers, those who were qualified, what their needs were and other vital information for government to know what to do within the next two years.

According to him, it is no longer acceptable for top government officials to continue to send their children and wards to private schools with qualified teachers, leaving children of the rural populace to continue to attend public schools without qualified teachers.

