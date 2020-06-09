Borno govt. revokes 100 housing allocations, reapportions to IDPS

It explained that the action of the former owners who after getting the allocation failed to utilize the space necessitated the relocation for others who are desperately in need of shelter like the IDPs.
The State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said the state cannot continue with the practice where allottees will leave the allotted houses and spaces unoccupied while there are some who are in dire need of shelter will be homeless.
The Governor, who gave the revocation order yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Bama, Shehu Umar Ibn Kyari Elkanemi after he led government officials in the distribution of food and non-food items to the IDPs, said it was obvious that the allottees of houses do not need it, hence the revocation and reallocation of the same space to the homeless.
He noted that the estate, made up of 100 units of two-bedroom houses, was built by Borno’s billionaire businessman, Muhammad Indimi as part of support to his home state, and at such, his administration’s was committed to putting the houses into good use for the betterment of the citizens, particularly the IDPs.