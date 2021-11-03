Borno Govt. reopens Bama-Banki road 9yrs after closure over B’Haram

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has formally reopened the 76-kilometre Bama-Banki road to restore business activities between Nigeria and the neighbouring countries of Cameroon and Chad in line with his administration post-Boko Haram insurgency rebuilding process.

He explained that the decision was arrived at after careful consideration and consultation with relevant stakeholder across the state on how the reopening can speed up recovery from destruction caused by Boko Haram, and explore the road full potentials for bilateral-trade and other benefits.

Speaking on Wednesday at the reopening ceremony of the road which was closed in 2012, due to activities of the Boko Haram insurgents, Zulum said that no meaningful development could be achieved in the recovered areas without restoration of business activities.

While addressing those present at the event in Bama, the governor lauded President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for its commitment to restoration of peace in Borno. He also noted that the efforts put up by the military in the state had led to the expansion of farming activities this year in the hitherto no-go areas.

“This year, areas under cultivation in Borno have increased by 600 per cent. By next year, we will go beyond what we achieved this year,” Zulum said.

In his address of welcome, the Bama Local Government Council Chairman, Aji-Kolo Kachalla, lauded the development, describing it as a big relief to the people of the area known for business activities.

Also speaking, the Joint Task Force Commander, “Operation Hadin Kai”, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, said that the development was another victory in the quest by the military to ensure peace and normalcy in the state and other parts of North-East zone.

Musa commended the government and people of Borno for their cooperation and support to the military and other security agencies. He assured of the commitment of the military to continuing to deliver on its mandate.

It would be recalled that in a bid to move away from devastating effect of insurgency, ensure return to normalcy and vibrant economy, Zulum had last year November unveiled a 25 years post-Boko Haram recovery plan as pathway to full recovery.

He said that the 25-year strategic plan with immediate, medium and long implementation phases, was developed as gateway through which the state targets to become world class after fully recovering from impacts of more than $6 billion worth of destruction caused by Boko Haram.

The governor said that the plan had been conceived as part of his administration’s commitment to rebuild the state and that henceforth, the development plan would be followed religiously and it would all governance activities would be tailored and executed with its dictates.

