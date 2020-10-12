Borno Govt. reintroduces common entrance examination

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has disclosed that plans had been concluded to reintroduced common entrance examinations for students in primary six seeking admission into Junior Secondary School I (JSS1) across the state.

He explained that the need to improve educational standards across the state and move away from the current reality where students from secondary schools in the state are not qualified for admission into higher institutions of learning necessitated the reintroduction.

The Governor noted that his administration was committed to monitoring conducts across the sector and that directives had been given to school authorities in ensuring all qualifying and promotional examinations were taken seriously across the state.

Speaking when he hosted 84 principals of all public secondary schools across the state at Government House in Maiduguri, recently, Zulum directed the enforcement of a qualifying policy adopted by stakeholders, adding that only pupils who pass the examination by securing a cut-off mark, should be eligible for admission into the first year of JSS 1 as against what was formerly obtainable.

According to him, measures will continually be adopted to improve the training and welfare of teachers and administrators of public school system to motivate high performance and better-equipped students.

“Let us tell ourselves the truth so that we can improve Borno’s public education from where we are now. I am pleading with you to please be upright, be honest. Education is the bedrock of any development. Without functional educational system, we shall continue to experience this Boko Haram insurgency in Borno. Look at the kind of students we are graduating from our public secondary schools, most of them do not qualify for admission into universities, even those who get admitted find it very difficult to cope,” he said.

Furthermore, he added that his administration would stop at nothing in improving teachers’ welfare and education standards across the state for better learning experience and output.

“I can recall that twenty years ago, principals were not willing to even become permanent secretaries because of job satisfaction. Today, that satisfaction is longer there. There is general decline in the standard of education in public institutions all over the country.

“There is the lack of qualified teachers, inadequate teaching facilities, poor maintenance culture, general decay of infrastructure, Government’s inability to ensure monitoring and evaluation, centralized control by the Ministry, unnecessary bureaucracy, and irregular training and retraining of teachers and other essential staff. There are poor data management and indiscipline amongst the major problems affecting the public school system,” he said.