Borno Govt. okays upgrade of five factories, others

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved the immediate upgrade of five factories currently operating at low production output across the state, saying plans are being concluded to resuscitates nine other factories for maximum output.

He explained that the need to take advantage of Borno’s geographical location with an economic gateway to three countries necessitated the approval for upgrade and resuscitate ailing industries to increase the state’s economic fortunes.

As stated, the factories approved for upgrade include the NEITAL Shoes which processes animal skin to leather, and finished shoes, and four factories located at an industrial hub established along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway by Governor Kashim Shettima, in which 16-chain of factories were installed, most of them for the production of plastic irrigation equipment, other plastic products, and processing of a variety of agricultural produce.