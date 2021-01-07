Borno Govt. okays N6bn for 18 capital projects, others

The Borno State Executive Council has approved N6 billion naira for the execution of 18 capital projects and some others aimed at improving the security situation across the state.

It explained that the approval had been granted in line with the Governor Babagana Zulum-led administration to hit the ground running in embarking on developmental projects that would aid its recently launched 25-years post-Boko Haram developmental plan.

The state’s Commissioner of Information, Baba Jato, said that the amount was approved at the end of the council’s first meeting in 2021 which was chaired by Zulum at the Government House in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the commissioner explained that the council approved N352m to support the Civilian Joint Task Force, hunters, and vigilantes, rehabilitation of Maiduguri – Damboa road at the cost of N658m, construction of new Bama Bus Terminal, mini market, and backup shops.

He listed other projects to include the extension of an ongoing Beniskeikh township road project at N231m, construction of Ramat – Wulari road and drainage at the cost of N237m, and construction of a road network at Ngomari Old Airport.

“Also approved by the council are the Construction of the department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology for the Borno State University Teaching Hospital at the cost of N1.6b, construction of a Shopping complex at Bulukutu, construction of 33 classrooms of a two-story building mega school in Buratai at the cost of N252m, construction of metalwork, automobile workshop at Government Technical College, Gwange, and purchase of books to schools across the state and school feeding programme,” he said.

According to him, the executive council also approved the construction of 4 blocks of two-story building comprising of three bedrooms each at Mafa, procurement of 1,500 mild steel poles for reactivation of 33kva lines from Mafa to Dikwa to Gamboru Ngala and Bama to Gowza at the cost of N520m, procurement of technical equipments and tools for the technical college, Njimtilo at the cost of N159m.

Others, Jato said, include, purchase of science laboratory equipment and reagents for a technical college, Njimtilo, at the cost of N84m, construction of Wulari primary healthcare center and staff quarters at the cost of N127m, construction of 3 blocks of the one-story building, 2 bedrooms and one-story building 1 bedroom along Kano road, construction of the central mosque, Ngala and purchase of maize grain under the buffer stock scheme.