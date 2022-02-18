Borno Govt. may transfer over 3000 untrainable teachers to farms

Following an education committee report which showed that 3,815 teachers in Borno State were untrainable, the state government has recommended that they would not be sacked but rather transferred to areas where they can perform other tasks such as tree planting at the Ministry of Environment.

The Governor, Babagana Zulum, described the findings of the report submitted to him by a Committee he had constituted and tasked with conducting basic literacy and numeracy competency assessment of 17,229 Local Education Authority teachers across 27 Local Government Areas of the State as very scary, adding it showed how much the education sector needed competency in teaching.

Speaking after receiving the report on Thursday, Zulum confirmed that the Committee members had informed him that the report showed an NCE holder who could not write NCE during the test but yet teaching students, stressing that there was a need to sensitize public schools system across the state.

“We cannot move Borno forward unless we are able to sanitize our public schools system and If I am able to sanitize education, I would have achieved 50% of what I set out to achieve as Governor”, Zulum said.

He noted that he decided to set up the assessment Committee after series of spontaneous assessments of teachers during his regular unscheduled trips to Local Government Areas.

On his part, the State’s Commissioner for Education, Lawan Wakilbe, said that the Committee had engaged academics from different education stakeholders in the State before and during assessment tests conducted in January, 2022, across the 27 Local Government Areas of the State.

Wakilbe stated that the report revealed out of 17,229 teachers across the 27 LGAs, only 5,439 representing 31.6% proved competent to teach, while 3, 815 teachers representing 22.1% are not competent to teach and are not trainable, adding that the report however revealed that 7,975 teachers representing 46.3% were found not fully competent but trainable.

He said that the report also revealed that 2, 389 teachers representing 13.9% have been teaching without any formal qualification from any institution, adding that the report’s findings across the 27 Local Government Areas showed, from the worst indices, that out of 224 teachers in Abadam Local Government Area in northern Borno, only 14 are competent to teach, as 74 are untrainable while 136 can be trained.

According to him, the report further showed that out of Kala-Balge’s 272 teachers, only 21 are competent to teach with 118 untrainable and 133 trainable, adding that indices for other Local Government Areas from which Maiduguri Metropolitan Council had the highest number of 396 untrainable teachers, followed by Askira-Uba with 281 untrainable teachers, Chibok-268 untrainable teachers, Bama-246 untrainable teachers and Biu also with 219 teachers who cannot teach.

Wakilbe disclosed that the numbers were based on the overall number of teachers as some with higher numbers of untrainable teachers have higher number of teachers employed, adding that other Local Government Areas showed various numbers of untrainable teachers depending on Jere having the fewest-16 untrainable teachers out of 1,159 teachers from which 936 proved competent while 204 are not fully competent but they are trainable.

He further said that the report said that of all the 17,229 teachers, 1,627 representing 9.4% are degree holders; 8,153 representing 47.3% are NCE holders; 713 representing 4.1% are teachers grade II certificates’ holders while 2,281 representing 13.2% are SSCE/GCE holders with the remaining 2,389 representing 13.9% not having any formal certificate.

