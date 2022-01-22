Borno Govt. investigates slitting of 11-year-old boy’s throat

In a bid to unravel circumstances surrounding an 11-year-old boy, Jubril Mato, popularly called Ramadan, whose throat was allegedly slit by his senior at the Elkanemi College of Islamic Theology in Maiduguri, Borno, the State Government has commenced investigations on the shocking incident that had resulted in the pupil’s death.

It said that results of the investigations would be ready before the end of the month and would be made public as well as the white paper on the issue.

The government stated that a five-man committee has been setup and that they have commenced investigations, saying the five-man committee is chaired by Saddiq Kadafur, ministerial secretary in the education ministry.

Other members were Hadiza Waliare and representatives of the Nigerian police, Directorate of State Service (DSS), and Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

This was disclosed by the commissioner for education, Lawan Wakilbe, yesterday expressed shock over the incident and assured the public that the justice would be done.

“Like every on else I heard the news of poor Ramadan’s incidence on the Social Media with great Shock while conducting a competency training/assessment for 8000 teachers in Southern Borno.

“I immediately directed the only Director of we left behind ( Director Quality Assurance) to investigate the Matter. To my greatest shock the story was true. Five questions came to my mind, what is the current condition of poor Ramadan?

“Why am I like everyone else reading the story on the Social media rather than an official report from the School to my office immediately the incident happened?

“What caused the incident? Who is the perpetrator? and was the action taken? I wish to assure the general Public that we will get to the root of the matter. As for my dear Ramadan I pray that Allah the Compassionate and Merciful will grant you quick recovery’.

The almost slain 11 year-old pupil was said to have been attacked by an SS2 student, identified as Umar Goni on barely a week ago and that he slit the boy’s throat because he refused to run an errand for him.

Goni, it was gathered, used a razor blade to severely cut Ramadan’s neck, injuring most of his arteries nerves and trichea during the attacks.

After committing the act, students of the school narrated that he left him to die while Ramadan from the part of the body damaged.

As gathered, Ramadan reportedly struggled and took himself to the Principal’s Office, before he finally broke down and became unconscious, attracting the attention of the school management.

He was rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) and has been at the Intensive Care Unit(ICU) of the hospital receiving treatments while the attacker has been arrested by the law enforcement agency for interrogation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

