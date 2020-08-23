Borno Govt. considers IDPs resettlements, reintegration 

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has disclosed that plans are underway to resettle and reintegrate Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) to their towns and villages across the state

He explained that the move had become imperative in mitigating situations whereby the IDPs would be recruited by Boko Haram terrorists and other bandit groups across the Northeast geopolitical zone of the country.

The Governor noted that since it was becoming unlikely for the government to adequately cater for their needs across various camps in the state, there was for IDPs to return permanently to their homes.

Addressing newsmen on plights of IDPs and government efforts at ensuring normalcy is returned, Zulum noted that plans are being perfected to ease their transition and ensure their communities are safe.

Furthermore, he explained that his administration has been able to return displaced persons to Mafa and Kukawa, while plans were on to return people to Kawuri area of the state.

“Truly, the Boko Haram sect is working on people to join them. This is frightening. If the IDPs living in camps could not get what they are looking for, especially the opportunity to go back to their various towns and return to farm, they may be forced to join the Boko Haram sect.

“It is important that they go back to their various towns because no government can continue to be feeding them continuously and the sect members are hiding at the Lake Chad area and the Sambisa forest. There will still be problems unless they are traced to their hiding places. Chasing them away from their headquarters is one of the solutions towards ending insurgency.” he said.

The Governor who revealed that the military are doing their best in the fight against insurgency, added that one surest way to end insurgency was ensuring a good relationship between the military and civilians.

“I keep on saying wherever you go; you will see the military and vigilante together. But what I am saying is that the military should provide protection to the civilians to enable them return home and go back to their farms but what is disturbing us is that we cannot even predict when the war with Boko Haram come to an end?”