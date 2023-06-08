Borno Govt. begins probes on medical staff rejecting accident victim

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has expressed dissatisfaction with alleged conduct of medical staff at the Umaru Shehu Ultra Modern Hospital in Maiduguri, to patients including turning back an accident victim in the state.

Zulum, who described the development as unprofessional, has directed the Ministry of Health to investigate and fish out medical staff involved in the act especially the one that was seen in a video clips rejecting victims at the hospital.

The governor gave the directives on Thursday during a visit to the medical facility after video of the hospital staff rejecting patients went viral on social media.

During the visit, he gave 24 hours for a probe team to identify the medical workers involved and to recommend appropriate sanctions.

According to him, What happened is inhuman and unacceptable” Zulum said as he addressed health workers at the hospital.

“A situation where patients are left crying for help, yet a hospital rejects them? We will not allow such a situation to repeat itself. I see no reason why disciplinary action will not be taken against the erring staff in this hospital”, the governor declared.

“If any medical doctor or any personnel in any of our facilities is not willing to attend to patients without cogent reason, he or she should equally be fired without hesitation

“Within the next 24 hours, the Hospital Management Board and the Ministry of Health should investigate the incident and ensure disciplinary measures are enforced against all those on duty that refused to admit victims of the accident brought here,” he added.

Zulum noted that the state government has invested heavily in the health sector, including the welfare of the medical officers, across the state, and he called on medical officers to reciprocate the gesture by providing quality healthcare services to all patients without discrimination.

