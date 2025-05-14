Borno Govt. arrests 73 children for drug abuse

In a major effort to curb the growing menace of drug abuse among minors, the Borno State Government has apprehended 73 children involved in substance use across various parts of Maiduguri.

The exercise, which was spearheaded by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, targeted areas such as Bulabulin Kasuwa and Gwange Kasan Gada, communities identified as hotspots for youth drug activity.

This intervention was prompted by a viral video circulating online, where a young boy candidly spoke about his involvement with drugs, raising serious concerns among both the public and relevant authorities.

In response to the public outcry generated by the video, concerned agencies launched investigations and discovered that many of the affected children, aged between 12 and 15, were also involved in petty criminal activities in addition to substance abuse.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Zuwaira Gambo, disclosed that the rescued children have since been moved to the Bulumkuttu Rehabilitation Centre, where they are receiving comprehensive care, including psychological counselling, therapy sessions, and vocational training aimed at facilitating their smooth reintegration into society.

During a visit to the centre on Wednesday, Gambo who addressed the children with compassion, stressed that the objective of the government’s intervention was not to punish them but to help them reclaim their lives and realise their true potential.

She reassured the children that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s administration remains fully committed to supporting their recovery process, offering them a second chance to build meaningful lives and contribute positively to the future of Borno State.

“You are still very young and full of potential. Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s administration is determined to help you build a better life,” she told them.

In addition, the commissioner stated that the government has been working closely with security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, and non-governmental organisations to tackle the root causes of child drug abuse, exploitation, and social neglect in the state.