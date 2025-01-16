Borno Gov. warns farmers against aiding Boko Haram

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has warned farmers and fishermen in Baga communities to stop working with Boko Haram insurgents, saying their actions are crippling the security agencies’ efforts.

Zulum emphasized that such actions of farmers and fishermen working with terrorists undermine the efforts of the state government and the military in combating insurgency in the region.

He described the alleged cooperation with terrorists as a significant threat to peace and stability in both Borno State and the entire Northeast.

The governor urged residents to carry out their farming and fishing activities only in areas cleared and approved by the military to ensure their safety.

“I appeal to the people of Baga and nearby communities to limit their farming activities to areas authorized by the military,” Zulum stated.

“While agricultural development is essential, compliance with military guidelines is crucial for the safety and stability of the state.”

The governor warned against collaboration with insurgents, stating that such behavior is unacceptable and harmful to ongoing efforts to restore regional peace.