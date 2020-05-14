Borno Gov. tasks Muslims on intercession against Boko Haram, COVID-19

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has called on all Muslim faithful to use the occasion of Ramadan, particularly the last ten days of the fasting exercise for special intercessory prayers against Boko Haram insurgents ravaging the state and coronavirus pandemic grappling the world.

He said the request had become imperative since the entire Muslim world will commence Tahajjud (late-night prayers) in seeking the night of Majesty described in Qur’an chapter 97, a special night in which prayers are dully answered without any itch.

Zulum noted that it behooves on the Borno citizens not to forget supplication against Boko haram, their sponsors, and supporters as the majority of Muslims are likely to focus on coronavirus during their late-night prayers in the last ten days of Ramadan.

The Governor, through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Isa Gusau, said Muslims should seek the Almighty’s intervention through prayers by interceding for end of Boko Haram and coronavirus pandemic.

While urging the Muslims to ensure their prayers are against the twin virus with equal-lethal proportions, called on citizens with economic means to intensify support for needy persons especially displaced orphans, widows, relations, and neighbors during and beyond the Ramadan.

“It is expected and rightly so, that in these last ten days of the glorious Ramadan, majority of fellow Muslims all over the world, are likely to focus their minds on seeking Allah’s intervention for an end to the coronavirus pandemic. Without a doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most severe threats to human existence, hence, accelerating prayers against it should be TOP-MUST. With that in mind, however, I will like to appeal to Muslims in Nigeria, particularly those of us in Borno state and the rest of the northeast, not to forget the murderous activities of Boko haram. We have two viruses with equal-lethal proportions.

“Therefore, our late-night supplication should have twin-focus: prayers against Coronavirus and prayers against Boko haram, their sponsors, and those who intentionally support them. Without ignoring prayers for other individuals, family, and societal needs and wants, we should please submit ourselves with absolute faith to continually, seek the divine help of our creator, the almighty Allah, before whom no disease is without cure and no crisis is without a solution.

“Prayers against Boko haram are particularly necessary at this time, when our gallant military heroes, together with other security agencies and the complementary support of courageous volunteers in the civilian JTF, hunters, and vigilantes, are recording huge victories in the ongoing fight against the insurgents. These armed forces and volunteers have earned our eternal gratitude and respect, and they certainly need and deserve our sustained prayers for more victories, their well being and the well being of their families” the statement said.