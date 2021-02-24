Borno Gov. suggests tech-based solution against terrorism after B’Haram kills 10 residents

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has disclosed that more would be achieved in annihilating and bringing activities of Boko Haram, and other terrorists to the barest minimum across the country through the deployment of technology-based tools and adoption of tech-based counter-terrorism strategies.

He said since the terrorists were outplaying conventional strategies and wrecking more havoc across the country, particularly in the northeast region, it was important for the nation to deploy an appropriate form of technology in protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

Zulum said that yesterday’s Rocket Propelled Grenades shots by Boko Haram members that killed 10 residents and injured 47 defenseless residents in Maiduguri was a testament that the country must adopt technology in defeating the murderous sects and other terrorists.

He added that though the shots came from Kaleri, outskirts of Maiduguri but its grenades traveled to hit Gwange and Adam kolo communities, both densely populated areas in the inner city, and that most of the deaths occurred in Gwange.

Speaking on Wednesday during his visits to the injured victims at the State Specialist Hospital, and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, both in Maiduguri, the governor assured that his government would stop at nothing in prioritise the security of lives and property across the state.

He also directed the state’s Ministry of Health to foot the bills of the victims who had sustained various degrees of injuries during the attack.

“Indeed it is a very sad moment for the people and government of Borno state, about 60 persons were affected, among them, 10 have died. It was as a result of long-distance shots fired by the insurgents. I believe this is a new trend we have to raise up and stop. We experienced a similar incident exactly one year ago.

“The solution is to deploy an appropriate form of technology, which will have to work on. I share the pains of all those affected but we are not just visiting hospitals, we do so much behind the scene in our combined responses to the Boko Haram insurgency and we will keep making these and more efforts,” Zulum said.

Speaking on the military’s recapturing of Marte, which came under Boko Haram’s control some few days ago, Zulum said that he was not just pleased but also optimistic that the army would work had to retain, continue its peace-building and stability efforts in ways that should ensure the insurgents do not take Marte again, or any part of the state.

“I am optimistic that the insurgents will not take over Marte again” Zulum said.