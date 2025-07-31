Borno Gov. sacks two commissioners over poor performance

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has removed two commissioners from his cabinet and nominated new appointees to fill the vacant positions, in what appears to be a broader move to restructure his administration.

The affected officials include Emat Kois, who served as Commissioner for Environment, and Tukur Ibrahim, who was in charge of Intergovernmental and Special Duties. Both were relieved of their duties as part of the latest cabinet shake-up.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, the governor expressed appreciation for their contributions to his administration. “We thank the former commissioners for their dedication and wish them success in their future endeavours,” the statement read.

The newly nominated commissioners are Engr. Mohammed Habib and Ibrahim Hassan whose names have been forwarded to the Borno State House of Assembly for confirmation.

The cabinet changes were announced in a statement released on Thursday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

In a separate development, Governor Zulum also approved the appointment of Yusuf Balami as the Executive Chairman of the Borno State Secondary Education Board.

According to the governor’s office, Balami brings a wealth of experience from both academia and public service.

“His background as an administrator and scholar will be instrumental in advancing the state’s secondary education system,” the statement noted.

Balami began his career with the Borno State Ministry of Education in 1984 and rose through the ranks to become a professor at the University of Maiduguri in 2014.

All appointments, including Balami’s, are awaiting legislative approval by the state assembly.