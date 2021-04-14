Borno Gov. reaffirms commitment on remaining Chibok girls rescue after 7yrs

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has reaffirmed President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration’s commitment to rescue remaining Chibok girls held in captivity since seven years ago, saying more would be done in ensuring safe return of the abductees.

He added that apart from the Chibok girls, the governments would ensure other residents in captivity were rescued safely and reunited with their families, loved ones and society at large.

Zulum noted that plans are being intensified to rescued the schoolgirls who were abducted while they were preparing for their exams at a boarding school by Boko Haram terrorists and have been in captivity for 2,549 days of pains and anguish.

Through a statement on Wednesday, the governor said that though some of the girls have been rescued by past administration, large numbers of them still remains in captivity and many have been assaulted and turned to emergency mothers.

According to him, as a father of daughters, I can’t even imagine the pains of having one’s daughter held by terrorists for as long as seven whole years.

“Certainly, the mental torture of not knowing the fate of one’s daughter in the hands of Boko Haram is far worse than losing a child. No parent can ever lose hope in a missing child, and having that hope comes with so much pains of anxiety and depression.

“Parents of Chibok schoolgirls have been devastated yet they have demonstrated faith and strength in the hope of reconnecting with our missing daughters. They deserve our continued empathy, our compassion, our support and most importantly, sharing their optimism.

“As a father of all sons and daughters of Borno, I haven’t lost hope that our remaining Chibok schoolgirls and other abducted persons, will be safely recovered. From my series of interactions with the President, Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, I have seen in him, that he is as concerned as the parents of the Chibok and all of us,” he said.

Continuing, the governor added that “countless times, the President has shown me that he is not losing hope on the Chibok girls. He says to me although a number of our girls were reunited with their parents and being catered for, by the Federal Government, he is not happy until remaining girls are freed.

“I believe the President and I urge everyone in Borno to sustain prayers for those girls and everyone in abduction to be safely freed, and for peace to be fully and permanently restored in Borno. I pray that Allah in His infinite mercy answers our prayers and grant us the peace we have been so desperate to gain in almost 12 years now.

“While we pray, our prayers are being combined with relentless support for security agencies, and funding thousands of our recruited volunteers, as we all remain determined in our shared goal to free Borno and all its people.”